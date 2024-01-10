Jerusalem Post
Armed drone shot down over US base in northern Iraq -sources

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 10, 2024 21:03

Defense systems shot down an armed drone on Wednesday over Erbil airport in northern Iraq where US and other international forces are stationed, Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service said.

A statement from the service did not say if there were any casualties or damage to infrastructure as a result of the attack.

A group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-aligned Iraqi militias, said in a statement that it had carried out a drone attack on the US base at Erbil airport.

US officials have reported more than 100 attacks against US interests in Iraq and Syria since mid-October, most claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq over Washington's backing of Israel in its war in Gaza.

 

