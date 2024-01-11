ADL to publish 'antisemitism report cards' on universities

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) will release "report cards" ranking universities on their antisemitism, the organization said in a Thursday statement.

This will serve as an evaluation of levels of anti-Jewish hate on university campuses.

The organization says that by publishing these reports, it will act as a resource for students, parents, guidance counselors, admissions consultants, concerned alumni, and others. It will act as "a comprehensive tool and comparative ranking to evaluate how colleges and universities are taking action to combat anti-Jewish hate on their campuses," the organization said.