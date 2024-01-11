Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

ADL to publish 'antisemitism report cards' on universities

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) will release "report cards" ranking universities on their antisemitism, the organization said in a Thursday statement.

This will serve as an evaluation of levels of anti-Jewish hate on university campuses.

The organization says that by publishing these reports, it will act as a resource for students, parents, guidance counselors, admissions consultants, concerned alumni, and others. It will act as "a comprehensive tool and comparative ranking to evaluate how colleges and universities are taking action to combat anti-Jewish hate on their campuses," the organization said.

Child, adult contract measles in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2024 07:23 PM
Two wounded by stones thrown at passenger bus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2024 07:21 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on military bus in Syria
By REUTERS
01/11/2024 05:33 PM
Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response
By REUTERS
01/11/2024 05:31 PM
Seven wounded by Hezbollah rocket fire in Kiryat Shmona - municipality
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2024 05:18 PM
Hamas expresses support for South Africa's ICJ case against Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2024 04:56 PM
Trump's civil fraud trial set to conclude in NY despite threat
By REUTERS
01/11/2024 04:29 PM
Iran claims it seized American oil tanker in Gulf of Oman - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2024 04:12 PM
Cyprus chamber sees significant impact from Houthis on shipping
By REUTERS
01/11/2024 03:35 PM
Iran arrests 35 people in relation to deadly Kerman attacks - Tasnim
By REUTERS
01/11/2024 10:11 AM
Assault weapon seized at soccer game in Tel Aviv
By ALON HACHMON
01/10/2024 11:23 PM
US State Dept OKs potential sale of military equipment to Egypt
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 10:14 PM
Israeli gov't postpones vote on amended wartime budget
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 09:32 PM
Foreign Ministry: Israelis advised not to travel to Ecuador
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 09:16 PM
US: No indication of military cooperation between Hamas, North Korea
By HANNAH SARISOHN
01/10/2024 08:54 PM