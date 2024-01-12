Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Large protests break out in Yemen after US-British attacks

By REUTERS

Tens of thousands of Yemenis gathered in several cities on Friday to hear their leaders condemn US and British strikes on their country in response to attacks by Houthi militants on Red Sea shipping to protest against Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

The US and Britain carried out dozens of air strikes on Houthi military targets overnight, widening a regional conflict stemming from Israel's war in Gaza.

"Your strikes on Yemen are terrorism," said Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, referring to the United States. "The United States is the Devil."

The Iran-aligned Houthis waded into the Israel-Hamas conflict - which has spread around the Middle East since it began on Oct. 7 - by attacking vessels in vital shipping lanes and firing drones and missiles towards Israel itself.

UAE voices concern over consequences of attacks on Red Sea shipping
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 04:21 PM
FM Katz slams Turkey's Erdogan for genocide on Kurds, Armenians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 04:18 PM
Missiles fired from Lebanon at Israel, IDF responds with artillery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 04:17 PM
ICJ hearing: 'Double standards' against Israel are shocking, FM Katz says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 03:45 PM
Bereaved families and reservists protest in front of Gallant's house
By ANNA BARSKY
01/12/2024 03:18 PM
UK PM Sunak: no parliamentary vote on support for strikes on Houthis
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 02:15 PM
South African Minister: 'Israel's arguments are not convincing'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 02:08 PM
Turkey providing documents for genocide hearings against Israel -Erdogan
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 02:03 PM
Russia calls US idea to confiscate Russian assets '21st century piracy'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 12:07 PM
UAE postpones trial of Muslim Brotherhood members to Feb 7-8 - WAM
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 10:16 AM
Iraqi PM advisor warns the West is expanding the conflict in the region
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 08:39 AM
Lebanon's Hezbollah condemns US-Britain strike on Houthis in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 08:11 AM
Australia says it provided personnel support for US, UK strikes in Yemen
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 05:42 AM
Saudi Arabia calls for restraint after air strikes on Yemen
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 03:49 AM
Many British and American warplanes in Yemeni airspace - report
By MAARIV ONLINE , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 01:23 AM