China calls for larger-scale peace conference on Gaza crisis

By REUTERS

China Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the war in Gaza continues to escalate and China is calling for a larger-scale, more authoritative and effective international peace conference and a concrete timetable to implement a two-state solution.

Wang made the comments to reporters after talks with the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, sharing his views on the Israel-Hamas war, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry late on Sunday.

Separately, Wang also held talks with the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States where the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the conflict, reaching several points on helping to solve the crisis.

 

 

