Israel must step up to combat vehicle-caused air pollution - comptroller

By MAAYAN HOFFMAN

Air pollution is the most significant environmental killer in Israel. Yet, according to the State Comptroller, there is no purchase tax on high-polluting buses and trucks weighing more than 4.5 tons.

In his report, released on Monday, Matanyahu Englman said there were only 219 fast-charging stations for the country’s more than 40,000 electric vehicles – a number expected to grow. Moreover, only 4% of authorized garages are allowed to service electric vehicles.

The comptroller also underscored a substantial contrast between Israel and its European counterparts: While only two Israeli cities, Jerusalem and Haifa, have designated clean air zones, the European Union has 400 zones across 17 countries.

Englman urged all pertinent ministries to collaborate to prepare for the increase in electric vehicles. He advocated for implementing recommendations to curb air pollution, emphasizing the need to continue improving public transportation and broadening its utilization.

