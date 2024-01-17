Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran, bars Iranian envoy from returning

Pakistan recalled its ambassador from neighboring Iran on Wednesday after Iran violated its airspace, the Pakistani foreign ministry said, amid unprecedented tension between the two Muslim nations.

Pakistan said on Tuesday the airspace violation had resulted in the deaths of two children after Iranian state media said Iranian missiles targeted two bases of militant group Jaish al Adl.

Pakistan has not confirmed the nature of the violation, or the exact location. The foreign ministry spokeswoman did not mention the children's deaths in her statement on Wednesday.

She said the violation was an unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty and was "unacceptable."

"Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act," she said. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meet during the inauguration of the Mand-Pishin border in Pishin, on the Pakistan-Iran border, May 18, 2023. (credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Strikes on targets in Pakistan came after similar attacks on targets in Iraq and Syria

The strikes inside Pakistan came a day after similar attacks carried out by Tehran inside other neighbors, Iraq and Syria.

Jaish al Adl has previously mounted attacks on Iranian security forces in the border area with Pakistan.

Baghdad has recalled its ambassador from Tehran after Iran's state-backed media said it had hit an Israeli espionage center.

Pakistan will also not allow Iran's ambassador, who is visiting his home country, to return, the ministry's spokesperson said in a statement.

Officials in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, which borders Iran, said that four missiles had hit the Panjgur district close to the Iranian border.

"Four missiles were fired in the village of Koh-i-Sabaz which is around 50 km inside Pakistan soil," a senior official of the Panjgur administration told Reuters.

"A mosque and three houses were damaged in the attack," another official said, adding that two young girls had been killed and three other family members injured.