IDF reservist wounded during overnight IDF operation in Tulkarm

An IDF reservist was wounded during an overnight operation in Tulkarm when terrorists threw explosives and began shooting at IDF forces, according to an IDF statement.

The reservist was seriously wounded after being hit by gunfire. The soldier was taken to hospital for medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

During the operation, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police arrested 26 wanted terrorists in the West Bank.

The IDF searched buildings and interrogated dozens of suspects. They were also able to uncover dozens of explosives that were buried under the roads that were intended to harm the soldiers.