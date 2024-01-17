Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF reservist wounded during overnight IDF operation in Tulkarm

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An IDF reservist was wounded during an overnight operation in Tulkarm when terrorists threw explosives and began shooting at IDF forces, according to an IDF statement.

The reservist was seriously wounded after being hit by gunfire. The soldier was taken to hospital for medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

During the operation, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police arrested 26 wanted terrorists in the West Bank.

The IDF searched buildings and interrogated dozens of suspects. They were also able to uncover dozens of explosives that were buried under the roads that were intended to harm the soldiers.

Far-left Israeli MK Ofer Cassif to be indicted for assaulting policeman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2024 03:23 PM
Iran says it shared intelligence on Mossad with Iraq
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 03:06 PM
Netanyahu: Hamas war could continue into 2025
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2024 01:50 PM
Jordan says its Gaza hospital damaged by Israeli shelling
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 12:43 PM
Israeli Air Force attacks southern Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2024 12:20 PM
Two IDF soldiers killed in battles in northern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2024 06:11 AM
Senate rejects measure to force human rights report on Israel
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 03:21 AM
Iraq files complaint against Iran at UN over Iranian 'aggression'
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 01:13 AM
Keren Hayesod-UIA's emergency campaign raises over $190 Million amid war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 11:43 PM
IDF attacks Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 11:30 PM
Suez Canal Authority suspends maritime transit for some companies
By REUTERS
01/16/2024 11:20 PM
IDF operating in Khan Younis, Gaza – report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 11:09 PM
US 'not looking for war' with Houthis -White House
By REUTERS
01/16/2024 09:34 PM
IDF finds, destroys terror tunnel in southern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 09:12 PM
Germany considering sending tank ammunition to Israel
By REUTERS
01/16/2024 08:53 PM