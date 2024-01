The IDF announces the death of First Sergeant Oriya Ayimalk Goshen and First Sergeant in Reserves Anwar Serhan on Wednesday.

Oriya Ayinalk Goshen was 21 years old from Jerusalem, and a soldier in Sayeret Givati. He fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

Anwar Serhan was 26 years old from Hurfeish, and a soldier in the 910 battalion. He was killed in a car crash during operations in Gush Etzion, the IDF said.