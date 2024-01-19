UK Defense Ministry reveals new DragonFire military laser

The United Kingdom’s Defense Ministry revealed the country’s new military laser on Friday. The laser, named DragonFire, is the UK’s first high-power firing of a laser weapon against aerial targets.

Describing the capabilities of the laser, the ministry said, “DragonFire exploits UK technology to be able to deliver a high-power laser over long ranges. The precision required is equivalent to hitting a £1 coin from a kilometer away.”

The laser is being considered as a low-cost alternative to some tasks missiles are intended to accomplish, costing only £10 (approximately $12.68) a shot. The ministry confirmed that both the Army and Royal Navy are considering using this technology as part of their future Air Defense capabilities.

The UK invested a total of £100 million in the development of the laser.

Experts comment on the latest innovation

Defense Secretary Grant Shapp said, "This type of cutting-edge weaponry has the potential to [revolutionize] the battlespace by reducing the reliance on expensive ammunition, while also lowering the risk of collateral damage.

"Investments with industry partners in advanced technologies like DragonFire are crucial in a highly contested world, helping us maintain the battle-winning edge and keep the nation safe." The United Kingdom's DragonFire laser. (credit: UK Defense Ministry)

The ministry's 'Defence Science and Technology (DST) organization and Strategic Programmes Chief Executive, Dr. Paul Hollinshead, added, "These trials have seen us take a huge step forward in [realizing] the potential opportunities and understanding the threats posed by directed energy weapons.

"With our decades of knowledge, skills, and operational experience, Dstl’s expertise is critical to helping the armed forces prepare for the future."

The backdrop of increasing international tension

The announcement was made only a day after NATO said they were planning to enact its biggest ever drill, with a total of 90,000 soldiers taking part.

NATO did not mention Russia by name in its announcement. But its top strategic document identifies Russia as the most significant and direct threat to NATO members' security, Reuters reported.

The United Kingdom, alongside the United States, has also been taking part in airstrikes on Iran-backed Houthi terrorists.