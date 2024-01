The European Union has imposed sanctions today on six individuals who provide financial assistance to Hamas, Maariv reported on Friday.

The six are: Sudanese businessman Abdel-Bast Hamza, Lebanese businessmen Nabil Shoman and his son Khaled, the Lebanese businessman Rada Ali Hamis, member of Hamas's political bureau Musa Dodin, and Ayman Ahmed Al-Davik - a Jordanian businessman who lives in Algeria and helps manage Hamas's investment portfolio.

This is a developing story.