COVID-19: UK, Europe mull travel restrictions from Africa over B.1.1.529

European countries are beginning to take measures in response to the new COVID-19 variant , B.1.1.529, discovered in South Africa, including instituting travel bans and restrictions.

The World Health Organization is convening an experts' meeting from Geneva at midday (1100 GMT) on Friday to assess the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 amid growing concern, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said.

"WHO is convening a meeting ... to better understand the timeline for studies that are under way and to determine if this variant should be designated as a variant of interest or variant of concern," he said.

Nearly 100 sequences of the variant have been reported, and early analysis shows it has "a large number of mutations" requiring further study, Lindmeier said. The WHO had no comment for now on travel restrictions imposed by some authorities on southern african countries linked to the variant, he added.

The United Kingdom put in place a ban on flights from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia from midday on Friday.

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus (credit: U.S. NIAID-RML/Handout via REUTERS)

The move sparked blowback from South Africa, whose foreign ministry said the decision " seems to have been rushed ," as even the WHO has yet to advise on the next steps.

The WHO spokesperson said the organization had no comment for now on nations imposing travel restrictions on southern African countries linked to the new variant.

Defending the ban, the UK Health Security Agency said that the variant has a spike protein that was dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that COVID-19 vaccines are based on.

"As scientists have described, (this is) the most significant variant they've encountered to date in their research," UK Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News.

Germany will declare South Africa a virus variant area, a health ministry source said.

The decision, which will come into effect from Friday night, will mean airlines will be allowed to fly only Germans to Germany from South Africa, according to the source. Returning Germans, even those who are vaccinated, will then have to spend 14 days in quarantine.

"This newly discovered variant worries us. That is why we are acting pro-actively and early here," Health Minister Jens Spahn said. "The last thing we need now is a new variant being introduced that causes even more problems."

He added that the coronavirus situation is more serious now than at any other time in the pandemic so far.

The European Union also aims to stop air travel from the southern African region amid rising concern about a new variant, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet on Friday.

The executive Commission will recommend that all 27 member states implement the measure and hopes for the European Council to give the green light as soon as possible, an EU official added.

"The Commission will propose, in close coordination with Member States, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529," she said.

Decisions of the European Council, which represents member states, do not have to be taken by ministers but can also be signed off by the country's ambassadors in Brussels.

Italy announced a new travel ban, barring anyone who had been to South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique and Eswatini in the last two weeks.

The Czech Republic also announced a travel ban from South Africa and some other African nations.

The ban, which will take effect on Saturday, applies for third country citizens who spent more than 12 hours in the past two weeks in South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia, Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said on Twitter.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said it strongly discouraged travel bans on countries that had reported the variant.

"We have observed that imposing bans on travelers from countries where a new variant is reported has not yielded a meaningful outcome. Rather implementing public health and social measures should be prioritized," it said in a statement.