Two Hezbollah terrorists from the Lebanese terror organization's VIP and leaders' protection unit were killed in an alleged Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in the village of Kafra in southern Lebanon, local media reported on Sunday.

Local sources from Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath reported that the strike in the village, located some 10 kilometers from the Lebanese border with Israel, failed to kill the main target, who was being secured by the Hezbollah terrorists.

Arabic media named Fadi Suleiman, a senior member of the Hezbollah protection unit, as one of the two killed in the drone strike. Several other people were also injured in the suspected Israeli strike.

مراسلة #العربية ناهد يوسف: مقتل شخصين في غارة لمسيرة إسرائيلية قرب حاجز للجيش اللبناني.. وأنباء عن انتماء أحدهما لحزب الله pic.twitter.com/6khagUMZ2V — العربية (@AlArabiya) January 21, 2024

