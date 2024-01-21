Israeli drone strike kills two Hezbollah terrorists, leader survived strike - report

Sunday's alleged attack comes the day after Israel reportedly killed five Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) officers in an attack in Syria.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 21, 2024 15:39
The remains of a destroyed vehicle hit during an Israeli strike lie on a road near Bazouriye, Lebanon January 20, 2024, as seen in this screen grab taken from a handout video (photo credit: AL JADEED/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Two Hezbollah terrorists from the Lebanese terror organization's VIP and leaders' protection unit were killed in an alleged Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in the village of Kafra in southern Lebanon, local media reported on Sunday.

Local sources from Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath reported that the strike in the village, located some 10 kilometers from the Lebanese border with Israel, failed to kill the main target, who was being secured by the Hezbollah terrorists.

Arabic media named Fadi Suleiman, a senior member of the Hezbollah protection unit, as one of the two killed in the drone strike. Several other people were also injured in the suspected Israeli strike.

People gather near the damaged site, that was hit by an Israeli military strike according to sources, in Damascus, Syria January 20, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/FIRAS MAKDESI)
Tehran vows revenge

Tehran vowed on Saturday to take revenge on Israel after the strike, which it said killed five guards and an unspecified number of Syrian troops.

Ambulances and fire trucks gathered around the site of the strike, which had been cordoned off, a Reuters journalist at the scene said. Rescue operations for people stuck under the rubble continued through the day. A crane was in place to hoist concrete slabs off the wreckage.
A security source in a network of groups close to Syria's government and its ally Iran told Reuters the multi-story building was used by Iranian advisers supporting President Bashar al-Assad's government. It was completely flattened by "precision-targeted Israeli missiles," the source said.


