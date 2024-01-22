Kirby: US backs humanitarian pause, not a full Gaza ceasefire

The United States supports a humanitarian pause in Gaza of some length to allow hostages to be freed and for additional humanitarian assistance to get in, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

“We want to see all the hostages home and we want to see Israel not have to face a threat next door like the one they faced on October 7,” Kirby said.

He refused to confirm the Wall Street Journal report about a proposal for a 90-day pause in the war and a three-phased release of some 132 hostages.

“The President supports Israel being able to defend itself. He supports getting all those hostages out. To do that, he supports an additional humanitarian pause of some length that will allow those hostages to go to freedom safely and more aid to get in.

“Again you need a pause in the fighting to to do that.

“We don’t support, still today, a general ceasefire,” Kirby stated.