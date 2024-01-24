Defense Minister Yoav Gallant blamed Hamas leadership abroad for thwarting a hostage deal by taking a hardline stance as KAN news reported that the terror group had rejected the latest Israeli initiative.

"I am now hearing the beginning of all kinds of announcements on behalf of all kinds of Hamas officials, who are talking about hostage deals, as a result of their contacts in Egypt and Qatar," Gallant told soldiers during a visit down south.

He charged that "the most extreme people in the Hamas negotiations are the ones who are the furthest away From the Gaza Strip - those who fly in luxury planes [and] sit in luxury hotels."

"Those who suffer in Gaza and are constantly under your tanks' chains are not such heroes. I hear what they say; most of them want to stop" fighting, Gallant said.

Reuters had raised hopes of progress on a deal with its report on Wednesday morning that Israel and Hamas broadly agree in principle that an exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners could take place during a month-long ceasefire, but the framework plan is being held up by the two sides' differences over how to bring a permanent end the Gaza war. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant flies above the skies of Gaza with the Israeli Air Force, January 21, 2024 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Hamas has insisted that any deal must include a permanent ceasefire, while Israel has stood on its principled position that the war can only end when the terror group is ousted from the enclave.

KAN said that Hamas, in rejecting the latest proposal, had wanted the IDF to fully withdraw from Gaza in the first stage of the deal. Many of the proposals have included phased releases of the 132 hostages still held in Gaza. Advertisement

On the American front

US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters in Washington on Wednesday that special envoy Brett McGurk was in Doha to discuss a hostage deal. Qatar and Egypt have acted as mediators between Hamas and Israel on the issue.

"Brett is in the region right now; this is top of his agenda. He is in Doha today," Kirby said.

"These are very sober and serious discussions we are having. We certainly want another humanitarian pause so we can get aid in and hostages out," he stated.

The US has supported Israel's military goal and has stated publicly that it does not believe there should be a ceasefire until Hamas is defeated.

At the Knesset, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that this "is a war for our home. It must end – and it will end – with the defeat of the aggression and evil of the new Nazis.

"Anyone who participated, took hostages, and raped and murdered our citizens, brought unprecedented destruction on themselves," Netanyahu said.

"There is not, nor will there be, any compromise with regard to safeguarding our existence and our future for the generations to come," he stressed.

The latest round of shuttle diplomacy started on Dec. 28 and has narrowed disagreements about the length of an initial ceasefire to around 30 days, after Hamas had first proposed a pause of several months, said one of the sources, an official briefed on the negotiations.

However, Hamas has since refused to move forward with the plans until the future conditions of a permanent ceasefire are agreed, according to six sources. Most of the sources consulted for this story requested anonymity to speak freely about sensitive matters.

While Israel has sought to negotiate one stage at a time, Hamas is seeking "a package deal" in which there would be a permanent ceasefire before hostages are released during the initial phase, said one of the sources, a Palestinian official close to the mediation efforts. Israel and Hamas are speaking through the mediators, not talking directly.

Two Egyptian security sources said that there was work underway to convince Hamas to accept a one-month truce to be followed by a permanent ceasefire. However, Hamas is requesting guarantees that the second phase of the deal would be carried out to agree to the initial truce, the sources said.

The sources did not provide details of what such guarantees might consist of.

Asked about the negotiations, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters on Monday the organization was open to discussing ideas but that no deal was yet in place.

"We are open to all initiatives and proposals, but any agreement must be based on ending the aggression and the occupation's complete pullout from the Gaza Strip," said Abu Zuhri.

One offer by Israel is to end the war if Hamas removes six senior leaders from Gaza, said a seventh source, a senior Hamas official. However, Hamas "absolutely" rejected the proposal, he said.

The source said the list included the masterminds of Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, Yahya Sinwar and Mohamed al-Deif, who are Israel's top targets to kill or capture in the war and are thought to be hiding deep within Hamas' extensive network of tunnels beneath Gaza.