Gazans to IDF: ‘Hamas leaders hiding abroad, kill them’

In recorded phone calls with IDF officers, residents of Gaza railed against Hamas and its leadership. The recordings were published by the IDF on Sunday.

The conversations took place between residents of the besieged Strip and officers of Unit 504 in the Intelligence Division.

“Tell your leaders: Hamas people are abroad, outside of Palestine, screw them outside of Palestine, kill them,” one Gazan said. “I am telling you in the name of our nation. I am sitting alone, and I'm screwed. Everything's destroyed. They're all abroad, sitting around in hotels. F**k them up. Curse their fathers. Sitting around in hotel rooms. “

Hamas are "dogs"

Another Gazan referred to Hamas as “dogs” and said that Allah would curse them. Palestinians inspect the site of Israeli strikes on a house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 23, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

“Listen, listen to what the people around me are saying, may Allah protect us from you, Hamas,” the Gazan said. “Allah will curse them, Allah will curse them and those that voted for them…

“They destroyed us, pushed us 100 years into the past. May Allah bring disaster upon them. Our people are their hostages. Those dogs are taking advantage of their power over us.”