IDF closing in on Gaza hostages in Khan Yunis, Gallant tells families

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday told representatives of Israeli hostage families that there are growing signs that they are hotter on the heels of Hamas's top leadership and the hostages in Khan Yunis than they have been until now.

"Operations in Khan Yunis are at a high point, and there are early signs that are arriving at the most sensitive locations for Hamas are getting us closer to the two goals of the war," said Gallant.

The defense minister was referring to the goals of dismantling Hamas and returning the around 130 Israeli hostages.

He made the statement one day after the IDF revealed it had found cages in Khan Yunis where hostages had previously been held by Hamas.

'Mushroom clouds will continue to cover the skies of Gaza'

Earlier, Gallant visited the 100th Squadron of the Israeli Air Force at the Hatzor base and conducted a flight over the skies of Gaza, accompanied by the squadron commander, Lieutenant Colonel S. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant flies above the skies of Gaza with the Israeli Air Force, January 21, 2024 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Afterward, the defense minister held a conversation with the pilots, aircrew, and ground crews responsible for the aircraft armament.

Gallant expressed his appreciation to the air and ground teams and emphasized the importance of coordination between the Air Force and the forces operating in the Gaza Strip to achieve operational objectives.

"I observed the forces operating in the northern, central, and southern parts of the Gaza Strip," Gallant said. "I witnessed a real-time attack by the Air Force in the southern part of Gaza City.

"The accuracy, the quality of execution, and the perfect coordination with the forces are very impressive," Gallant continued. "We are operating with force in the Khan Yunis area, and it will expand. The mushroom clouds from the tanks, artillery, and Air Force planes will continue to cover the skies of Gaza until we achieve our goals, primarily the dismantling of Hamas and the return of the hostages to their homes."

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.