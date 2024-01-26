Jerusalem Post
IDF attacks operational Hezbollah infrastructures in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JANUARY 26, 2024 23:28

IDF aircraft attacked two operational infrastructures belonging to the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the village of Beit Leaf, and a military building in thed village of Deir Aames the southern Lebanon on Friday.

The report comes following a number of rocket launches from Lebanese territory into Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel were detected, to which there were no casualties. The IDF attacked the sources of the rocket fire.

Around the same time, Hezbollah announced the deaths of three of its militants, according to Walla.



