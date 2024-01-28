Three US service members killed in Iran-backed drone attack in Jordan

Three US service members were killed and 25 others were wounded in a drone attack on an outpost in Jordan near the Syrian border on Saturday night, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday. This is the first time that US troops have been killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the beginning of the war in Gaza.

According to CENTCOM, the attack took place at a base in northeast Jordan. CENTCOM stated that the identities of the servicemembers will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified.

President Biden: We will hold all those responsible to account

US President Joe Biden condemned the attack on the US service members on Sunday evening, placing the blame for the attack on Iran-backed militias in Syria and Iraq.

"Today, America’s heart is heavy," said Biden. "While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq."

"Jill and I join the families and friends of our fallen—and Americans across the country—in grieving the loss of these warriors in this despicable and wholly unjust attack. These service members embodied the very best of our nation: Unwavering in their bravery. Unflinching in their duty. Unbending in their commitment to our country— risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans, and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism. It is a fight we will not cease."

"The three American service members we lost were patriots in the highest sense. And their ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten by our nation. Together, we will keep the sacred obligation we bear to their families. We will strive to be worthy of their honor and valor. We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt — we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing."