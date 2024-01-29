Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel's Netanyahu: UNRWA 'perforated with Hamas', indoctrinates kids

By REUTERS

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to confirm on Monday that Israel had circulated an intelligence dossier alleging some UNRWA staffers participated in the Oct 7 attack from Gaza, and described the the relief agency as "perforated with Hamas".

"We discovered that there were 13 UNRWA workers who actually participated, either directly or indirectly, in the October 7 massacre," he told Britain's TalkTV. "In UNRWA schools they've been teaching the doctrines of extermination for Israel - the doctrines of terrorism, glorifying terrorism, lauding terrorism."



Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu Headline
Iran: Sponsored groups respond to US aggression at their own discretion
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 02:00 PM
Palestinian doctor arrested for committing sexual offenses on minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 01:51 PM
Red Sea crisis causes 10-15-day delays in Barcelona port
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 01:35 PM
Romania suspends payments to UN Palestinian agency
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 01:28 PM
Germany: UNRWA is not the only way to help the people of Gaza
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 01:25 PM
UNRWA says unable to assist Gaza if funding does not resume
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 01:12 PM
UK's Sunak urges Iran to de-escalate tensions after Jordan drone strike
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 01:04 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial attorney resigns - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 12:47 PM
Germany's Scholz, Egypt's al-Sisi back aid access for Gaza in phone call
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 12:01 PM
Israeli forces foil stabbing attack in West Bank, terrorist killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 10:46 AM
Pakistan, Iran to expand security cooperation after missile strikes
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 10:36 AM
Israeli forces carry out counterterrorism ops. in West Bank camps
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 10:17 AM
Austria joins suspension of UNRWA funds amid October 7 probe
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 09:47 AM
Yemen's Houthis say they launched rocket at US warship in Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 08:48 AM
IDF drone crashes in field upon returning from Gaza mission
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 07:42 AM