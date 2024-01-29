Israel's Netanyahu: UNRWA 'perforated with Hamas', indoctrinates kids

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to confirm on Monday that Israel had circulated an intelligence dossier alleging some UNRWA staffers participated in the Oct 7 attack from Gaza, and described the the relief agency as "perforated with Hamas".

"We discovered that there were 13 UNRWA workers who actually participated, either directly or indirectly, in the October 7 massacre," he told Britain's TalkTV. "In UNRWA schools they've been teaching the doctrines of extermination for Israel - the doctrines of terrorism, glorifying terrorism, lauding terrorism."