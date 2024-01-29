Jerusalem Post
US, France, Germany: 'Against Israeli settlements in Gaza'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The US, France, and Germany came out in separate condemnations of possible Israeli settlements in Gaza on Monday. 

White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said the White House was deeply concerned at the resettling Gaza conference held on Sunday in Jerusalem and expected Israel to reject the statements, Israeli media reported. 

Reuters cited the French Foreign Ministry Spokesperson as saying, "We expect from the Israeli authorities a clear denunciation of these positions," referring to the conference. 

In parallel, German Ambassador to Israel,  Steffen Seibert said In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, "The German Foreign Ministry rejects all considerations about a possible Israeli resettlement of Gaza and about any form of transfer of the Palestinian population. They aggravate the current conflict and violate international law."

