Israel's emergency gov't will collapse if Netanyahu stalls hostage deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel's emergency war government will collapse if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuses an acceptable deal for the release of Hamas hostages from Gaza, National Unity minister Chili Tropper warned on Tuesday morning.

Amid pressure on the government to finalize a deal with Hamas for the release of the remaining 136 hostages, Tropper noted that ending the war in Gaza is not an option. 

"We would have to pay a heavy price (in a hostage deal) but stopping the war is a price Israel is unwilling to pay," Tropper added. "If there is a deal we can live with and Netanyahu doesn't sign on it, we will leave the government.

"Even if we replaced Netanyahu, the aim to destroy Hamas will not change."

