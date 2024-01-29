The government led by Sara Netanyahu and her husband (Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) have completely dismantled the progress made in the hasbara (public diplomacy) system and reverted it back to square one.

Their actions have resulted in a significant setback for Israel's image and we are left to face the consequences.

One such incident involved the dismissal of Noa Tishby, a highly competent spokesperson and former Israeli special envoy. Tishby, who had also volunteered her services, was abruptly fired by the foreign minister. Somehow, he deemed it appropriate to terminate Tishby simply because she opposed the Israel Police's authoritarian actions. This arbitrary decision showcases the government's disdain for dissent and further erodes the system.

Furthermore, in a concerning move, the foreign minister swiftly issued a diplomatic passport for Yair Netanyahu, who serves as our "wandering ambassador" in Miami. This preferential treatment for the son of the prime minister, amid a series of questionable decisions, raises serious questions about the integrity and fairness of the government. MK Galit Distal-Atbaryan arrives to a Likud party meeting at the Knesset. December 3, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Simultaneously, the responsibility for Israeli public diplomacy was placed in the hands of Galit Distal-Atbaryan. The appointment of Distal-Atbaryan, a staunch supporter of the current government, raises concerns about the objectivity and credibility of our public diplomacy. It is important to question why someone like Distal-Atbaryan was deemed suitable for such a role.

The disturbing pattern of manipulation of Israel's government

The actions of this government highlight a disturbing pattern of manipulation and disregard for democratic values. By dismantling the progress made in public diplomacy during a war for our survival, dismissing experienced professionals, and favoring personal interests over merit, they have undermined our credibility and jeopardized our international standing.

We must remain vigilant and hold those in power accountable for their actions. The government's disregard for public diplomacy and the manipulation of key appointments reflect a larger trend of erosion, which has far-reaching consequences for our nation's reputation and democracy.