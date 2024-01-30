Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid to hold primaries in March, pick leader

The Yesh Atid conference will be held in March 2024, during which the primaries for the chairman of the Knesset party will be held, it announced on Tuesday.

As part of the conference, the issues on the agenda will be discussed and a vote will be held on the appointment of the chairman of the party.

Conference members who meet all the criteria can submit their candidacy for election according to the regulations until February 28, 2024.

The criteria for the chairman of the party, according to the regulations are eligibility to be prime minister according to the law, having been a member of a party for at least three consecutive years before the date of elections for the party leadership, and not having been convicted or prosecuted for a criminal offense.