Hanan Melcer, former deputy president of Israel's Supreme Court, was installed last week as the new Chairman of the Commission for the Designation of the Righteous Among the Nations at Yad Vashem, the official state body to recognize non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.

Prof. Melcer replaces Elyakim Rubinstein, Interim Chairman of the Commission, who is the current Deputy President of the Court. The voluntary term lasts five years.