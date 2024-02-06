Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Blast at Indian firecracker factory kills 11, dozens injured

By REUTERS

At least 11 people were killed and dozens injured on Tuesday after a blast ripped through a firecracker factory in central India's Madhya Pradesh state at midday, media reports said.

Television footage showed a towering blaze and smoke billowing from the factory in the Harda district after the explosion, as fire engines rushed in and rescue officials tried to extricate people who were trapped inside.

At least 174 people were rescued and rushed to hospitals, divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma told the ANI news agency, adding there were 11 deaths.

Police and district officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment, saying rescue efforts were ongoing.

Canada imposes sanctions on top Hamas, Islamic Jihad officials
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 07:00 PM
IDF fighter jet strikes Hezbollah observation post in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 06:46 PM
Israel, Saudi Arabia willing to continue peace talks, White House says
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 06:40 PM
Home Front Command updates Gaza border area policy for civilians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 06:29 PM
Yemen Houthis leader says we will further escalate if attack on Gaza doe
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 04:23 PM
Fresh fighting in South Sudan kills 26 people, officials say
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 03:16 PM
Terrorist opens fire at IDF post in West Bank, killed by reservists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 02:43 PM
Lebanon hands British ambassador protest note over Cameron visit
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 02:38 PM
Israeli ambassador arrives at Russian foreign ministry
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 02:36 PM
Gil Shwed steps down as CEO of Check Point after 30 years
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 02:34 PM
IDF strikes southern Lebanon after two IDF soldiers wounded by rockets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 12:39 PM
Protestors clash with police at Kerem Shalom crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 12:09 PM
Shots fired at house in Kibbutz Merav
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 11:34 AM
Calls to rename street honoring politician with antisemitic past
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 08:29 AM
UAE allocates $5m for UN relief in Gaza - state news agency
By REUTERS
02/05/2024 11:33 PM