Blast at Indian firecracker factory kills 11, dozens injured

At least 11 people were killed and dozens injured on Tuesday after a blast ripped through a firecracker factory in central India's Madhya Pradesh state at midday, media reports said.

Television footage showed a towering blaze and smoke billowing from the factory in the Harda district after the explosion, as fire engines rushed in and rescue officials tried to extricate people who were trapped inside.

At least 174 people were rescued and rushed to hospitals, divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma told the ANI news agency, adding there were 11 deaths.

Police and district officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment, saying rescue efforts were ongoing.