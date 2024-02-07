Israeli man killed in car bomb explosion, police probe assassination

An Israeli man was murdered on Wednesday after an explosive attached to his vehicle detonated in Petah Tikva, in what Israel Police were investigating as a suspected criminal assassination.

The man was initially rushed in serious condition to Beilinson Medical Center, where his death was pronounced shortly after his arrival.

Israeli Fire and Rescue Services firefighters were on the scene of the blast to extinguish the victim's car. The blast also caused damage to several other vehicles in the area, Israel Police said.