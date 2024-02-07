Netanyahu: Israel ordered IDF to begin operating in Gaza's Rafah

Israel is within striking distance of a complete victory in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, with total triumph being only a "matter of months away."

Further, the prime minister confirmed that the IDF had been ordered to begin operating in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu renewed a pledge to destroy Hamas, saying there was no alternative for Israel but causing the collapse of Hamas. "The day after is the day after Hamas. All of Hamas," he told a news conference.

United Nations 'alarmed' by IDF operations in Rafah

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that he is "especially alarmed" by reports that the IDF intends to focus next on Rafah in Gaza.

"Such an action would exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences," Guterres told the 193-member UN General Assembly as he again called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks on February 7, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL)

Earlier this week, an Israeli official said on Sunday that the IDF would coordinate with Egypt and seek ways of evacuating most of the displaced people northward ahead of any ground sweep of Rafah.

However, despite the steady flow of reports in recent weeks that the IDF would immediately take action with ground troops in Rafah, The Jerusalem Post has learned that such moves could still take time and significant negotiations. Advertisement

Reuters and Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.