Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF kills wanted terror suspect in West Bank 'pressure cooker' op.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF and Border Control troops killed a senior terrorist operative wanted by security forces, Muazzam Ali, and two other terrorists in the Nur a-Shams refugee camp in the Menashe regional Brigade, the IDF Spokesperson's unit and Police Spokesperson's Unit said in a joint statement on Wednesday. 

Troops were directed by the Shin Bet for over four hours. The fighters carried out a "pressure cooker" procedure on the building where the wanted man was barricaded, and after using various means and an exchange of fire, the terrorist was eliminated.

In addition, the troops killed two armed terrorists who tried to escape from said building.

During the operation, the fighters located weapons that were transferred to the security forces for further inspection.

No casualties were reported, according to the statement.  Ali was suspected of shooting at Israeli forces in the past in addition to other terrorist activities.

Bipartisan border, foreign aid bill blocked in US Senate
By REUTERS
02/07/2024 09:59 PM
Hamas delegation to head to Cairo for more hostage deal talks
By REUTERS
02/07/2024 08:22 PM
Israel's Knesset to hold discussion on recognition of Palestinian state
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2024 05:03 PM
Israeli man killed in car bomb explosion, police probe assassination
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2024 04:52 PM
Israel's Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Blinken meet on hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2024 04:07 PM
Israel 'looking intently' at new Gaza ceasefire proposal
By REUTERS
02/07/2024 04:01 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2024 03:09 PM
Israeli official says some Hamas demands cannot be met - report
By REUTERS
02/07/2024 02:14 PM
Two Russian strategic bombers flew near Alaska - defense ministry
By REUTERS
02/07/2024 10:55 AM
Amb. Herzog says Israel needs US supplemental bill, hopes it will pass
By HANNAH SARISOHN
02/07/2024 05:23 AM
Houthis fire missiles at ships near Yemen -US military
By REUTERS
02/07/2024 04:12 AM
Grenade thrown in Tel Aviv, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2024 04:05 AM
US House rejects Republican-led effort to pass Israel-only aid bill
By REUTERS
02/07/2024 01:59 AM
Iraq and US need to return to negotiating, Iraq foreign minister says
By REUTERS
02/07/2024 01:39 AM
Egypt receives Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 11:31 PM