IDF kills wanted terror suspect in West Bank 'pressure cooker' op.

IDF and Border Control troops killed a senior terrorist operative wanted by security forces, Muazzam Ali, and two other terrorists in the Nur a-Shams refugee camp in the Menashe regional Brigade, the IDF Spokesperson's unit and Police Spokesperson's Unit said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Troops were directed by the Shin Bet for over four hours. The fighters carried out a "pressure cooker" procedure on the building where the wanted man was barricaded, and after using various means and an exchange of fire, the terrorist was eliminated.

In addition, the troops killed two armed terrorists who tried to escape from said building.

During the operation, the fighters located weapons that were transferred to the security forces for further inspection.

No casualties were reported, according to the statement. Ali was suspected of shooting at Israeli forces in the past in addition to other terrorist activities.