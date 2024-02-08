King Abdullah to meet Biden in Washington in push for Gaza ceasefire

Jordan’s King Abdullah is expected to meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington in the coming week as part of his push for a Gaza ceasefire, according to the Royal Hashemite Court.

The visit is part of a wider trip that will include a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and a stop in Germany, where he will participate in the Munich Security Conference.

While in Washington King Abdullah will also meet with members of Congress and official in the Biden administration.

The focus of his talks will be a Gaza ceasefire, the increase of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the jumpstarting a process for a two-state resolution to the conflict.