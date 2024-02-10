Jerusalem Post
Israel considering sending heads of Mossad, Shin Bet to Egypt for hostage deal talks

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel is considering sending the head of the Mossad, David Barnea, and the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, to Cairo next week to take an active role in the hostage deal talks, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

According to the reports, the talks would include the head of the CIA, Bill Burns, the Egyptian General Intelligence Director, Abbas Kamel, and the Qatari Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

An Israeli official source claimed that the decision to send the heads of the agencies depends on a "change of direction"  in the hostage deal talks that Israel optimistically expects to take place.

This is a developing story.

