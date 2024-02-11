Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu: Victory is within reach, we will demilitarize Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted that victory "is within reach" and that Israel will bring about the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, during a security review provided to government ministers on Sunday.

"We are on the way to victory. It will take more time, it's true, but it will not take years, contrary to what they say. It is within reach. It's a hard battle, but a battle in which we are winning," said Netanyahu.

"We actually want to bring about the demilitarization of the Strip. This requires our security control and supreme security responsibility over the entire area west of Jordan, including the Gaza Strip. There is no substitute for this in the foreseeable future. We say this to the international community, to the US president, to all the leaders. There is no substitute for that," stressed the prime minister.



