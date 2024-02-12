"This morning at 1:49 a.m., Special Forces broke into a building in Rafah, where on the second floor Louis and Fernando were held by armed Hamas terrorists," IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Monday morning on the dramatic rescue of two hostages held by Hamas in Rafah.

"IDF soldiers protected the hostages with their bodies and a heavy exchange of fire began in a number of locations with many terrorists. At 1:50 an aerial bombardment began which was directed to allow our forces to cut off contact and hit the Hamas terrorists in the area. Many terrorists were killed in this operation, we attacked more locations of Hamas to prevent them from formulating a larger picture of the operation."