Smotrich orders the withholding of flour shipments from UNRWA in Gaza

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich gave the instruction that shipments of flour intended for UNRWA in Gaza be withheld, the ministry announced on Tuesday.

Smotrich, in coordination with Prime Minister Netanyahu, also instructed for an alternative to UNRWA, one that would ensure supplies do not end up in the possession of Hamas, to be examined.

"Now the world also knows that UNRWA is a central part of the war machine of the Hamas terrorists,” Smotrich said. “There is a consensus wall-to-wall in the emergency government and the cabinet on the need to prevent assistance from reaching Hamas, and I will act accordingly in my areas of responsibility."