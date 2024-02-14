Jerusalem Post
Ireland, Spain want EU to review Israel's human rights compliance in Gaza

By REUTERS

The prime ministers of Spain and Ireland asked the European Commission on Wednesday to urgently review whether Israel is complying with its human rights obligations in Gaza.

"We are deeply concerned at the deteriorating situation in Israel and in Gaza... The expanded Israeli military operation in the Rafah area poses a grave and imminent threat that the international community must urgently confront," they said in a joint letter shared by the Spanish government.

"We also recall the horror of Oct. 7, and call for the release of all hostages and an immediate ceasefire that can facilitate access for urgently needed humanitarian supplies," it read.



