Erdogan says Turkey ready to cooperate with Egypt on Gaza

By REUTERS

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey was ready to cooperate with Egypt to rebuild Gaza as he made his first visit to the country since 2012, vowing to boost trade with Egypt to $15 billion in the short term.

In a joint news conference after talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, Erdogan said the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza topped the agenda of their talks, adding that the two countries were evaluating energy and defense cooperation.

The visit marked a major step toward rebuilding relations between the regional powers, whose relations frayed over Egypt's 2013 military coup and its fallout for the Muslim Brotherhood.

UK wants 'absolute guarantee' of no repeat of UNWRA allegations
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 05:37 PM
US FDA approves first treatment for severe frostbite
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 05:02 PM
Pentagon chief vows to support Ukraine even as future funding remains in
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 04:16 PM
Putin may visit Turkey before Russian election set for mid-March
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 04:13 PM
PM didn't authorize Israeli delegation to leave for talks in Cairo
By BARAK RAVID , TAL SHALEV
02/14/2024 04:11 PM
US forces launch strike on Houthi-Yemen
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 03:25 PM
Earthquake felt in Mexico City
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 03:08 PM
Abbas urges Hamas to exchange hostages with Israel
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 01:17 PM
Netanyahu adviser says markets ignore Moody's Israel cut
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 01:14 PM
Kremlin: possible US prisoner swap can only be done 'in silence'
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 12:12 PM
Russia downs 9 Ukraine-launched drones, RIA agency reports
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 06:20 AM
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles off its east coast- Yonhap
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 03:47 AM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Atacama area in Chile - EMSC
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 03:45 AM
Israel-Hamas war: Ceasefire talks in Cairo extended by 3 days - NYT
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2024 02:23 AM
US Defense Secretary Austin released from hospital
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 01:12 AM