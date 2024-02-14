Families of hostages head to cabinet MKs' houses demanding answers

The family members of the hostages have headed to the homes of wartime security cabinet members Benny Gantz, Gadi Eisenkot, and Defense Minister Gallant, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

The families will reportedly demand answers as to why they continue to sit with Netanyahu following the announcement that he prevented the Israeli delegation from going to Cairo for follow-up negotiations on the hostages.

Ila Metzger, daughter-in-law of Gaza hostage Yoram Metzger, commented to Israeli media, saying, "Netanyahu is preventing the hostage deal. He is covering it up in every possible way, and today, we found out that he is preventing an Israeli delegation from going to Cairo even though the professionals recommended negotiating. He prefers his government alongside Ben-Gvir and Smotrich over the kidnappers. We are now going to Gantz's house, Let Eisenkot and Gallant give us answers and explain to us why they continue to sit with him. We will meet at the homes of the cabinet ministers."