The White House issued a memo on Wednesday to defer enforced departure for certain Palestinians for 18 months given the humanitarian and military conditions in the Palestinian territories.

"Following the horrific October 7, 2023, terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel, and Israel's ensuing military response, humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territories, and primarily Gaza, have significantly deteriorated," according to a statement from President Joe Biden.

"While I remain focused on improving the humanitarian situation, many civilians remain in danger; therefore, I am directing the deferral of removal of certain Palestinians who are present in the United States," the statement said.

A dog stands in rubble in the Gaza Strip, February 8, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ)

Who is exempted?

Exempted are Palestinians who did not reside in the US prior to February 14, those convicted of a felony or two or more misdemeanors committed in the US, and those subjected to extradition, among other conditions.

The memo directs the Secretary of Homeland Security to take measures to authorize employment for noncitizens whose removal has been deferred, and to consider suspending regulatory requirements to F-1 nonimmigrant Palestinian students.