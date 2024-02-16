Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu: 'Israel opposes unilateral recognition of Palestinian state'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Following discussions with President Biden on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified his position on the recognition of a Palestinian state.

"My position is summed up in the following two sentences," he said.

"1. Israel outright rejects international dictates regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians. Such an arrangement will be reached only through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions."

"2. Israel will continue to oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. Such recognition in the wake of the October 7 massacre would give a huge reward to unprecedented terrorism and prevent any future peace settlement."



