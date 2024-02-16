Jerusalem Post
US House committee subpoenas Harvard over antisemitism investigation

By REUTERS

A US House of Representatives committee said on Friday it was subpoenaing Harvard University for failing to produce priority documents related to the committee's antisemitism investigation.

France's Macron: Israeli offensive in Rafah would be turning point
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 02:38 PM
German government approves military participation in EU Red Sea mission
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 02:08 PM
UNHCR chief says Palestinian spillover into Egypt would be disaster
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 12:36 PM
WHO trying to get access to Gaza hospital after raid
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 12:29 PM
President Herzog lands in Germany to call for hostage release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2024 12:08 PM
IDF arrests three suspects in West Bank, confiscate terror funds
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2024 09:46 AM
IDF publishes the name of a fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2024 06:28 AM
The situation of the abductees is appalling working to return the them
By BARAK RAVID
02/16/2024 03:57 AM
Six killed in bombing in Rafah, Arab media report
By MAARIV
02/16/2024 03:42 AM
US VP to meet with Israel president, Iraqi PM in Munich
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 03:32 AM
Netanyahu rejects unilateral recognition of Palestine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2024 02:07 AM
Biden and Netanyahu talk amid tensions
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
02/15/2024 11:43 PM
Hezbollah buildings hit in IDF attacks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2024 11:17 PM
Kibbutz Nir Oz says resident Yair Yaakov, 59, killed in Hamas captivity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2024 09:07 PM
Blinken says Gaza hostage deal still possible, issues remain
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 07:38 PM