Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu: Deal or no deal, IDF operation in Rafah is necessary

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

An IDF military operation in Rafah is necessary to defeat Hamas irrespective of any hostage deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he pushed back against massive international pressure to hold off from such a move.

“There is no substitute for total victory and there is no other way to do it than eliminating the [Hamas] battalions in Rafah,” he said, adding, “We will do it.”

“Everyone wants an additional deal for a [hostage] deal,” Netanyahu said, adding “I want one as well. It’s good if we achieve that, but even if we achieve it [a deal], we [the IDF] will enter Rafah.”



Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu Headline
Saudi FM says Palestinian state only pathway for regional security
By REUTERS
02/17/2024 08:13 PM
Netanyahu: If Hamas drops ‘delusional demands’ hostage deal can progress
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
02/17/2024 08:00 PM
Hostages rescued in Rafah call on Netanyahu to push for deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2024 07:43 PM
IDF reservist murdered in Friday terror attack, two wounded in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2024 06:12 PM
IDF strikes Hamas operational HQs across central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2024 05:08 PM
Baerbock: For 2-state solution, need to ensure no repeat of Oct. 7
By REUTERS
02/17/2024 02:45 PM
Navalny's mother told her son died of 'sudden death syndrome'- report
By REUTERS
02/17/2024 02:39 PM
Ukraine shoots down three Russian aircraft - armed forces chief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2024 02:31 PM
Lebanon based terror group Hezbollah fires missiles at IDF outpost
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2024 02:21 PM
Alexei Navalny is dead, spokeswoman confirms
By REUTERS
02/17/2024 12:41 PM
‘Bar Israel from sports & music events,’ UK Green Party demands
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2024 12:23 PM
Man guns down 12 relatives in Iran, state media say
By REUTERS
02/17/2024 11:54 AM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted British oil tanker Pollux
By REUTERS
02/17/2024 08:43 AM
Ukraine troops withdrew from Avdiivka after months of fierce battles
By REUTERS
02/17/2024 03:19 AM
UK's Cameron raises Red Sea, human rights issues with Chinese counterpar
By REUTERS
02/17/2024 02:50 AM