Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Toronto man arrested for antisemitic threats against students and families

By MICHAEL STARR

A Canadian man was arrested for making antisemitic threats against students and families near a school, the Toronto Police announced on Friday. 

Mark Encarnacion, 23, was arrested on Thursday and charged with uttering threats and causing a disturbance. The suspect is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 26. 

The suspect is alleged to have walked in the area of a Bathurst Street and Wilson Area school on January 24 and “made several antisemitic threats towards students and families.”

There are several Jewish schools, kindergartens, and yeshivas in the area, which has many Jewish residents.

“This investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offense,” said the Toronto Police.



Related Tags
Crime Headline
Putin: West's 'obnoxious' reaction to Navalny's death is unacceptable
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 11:50 AM
Palestinian minister tells World Court Israel commits genocide in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 11:32 AM
EU states will seek more Russia sanctions over Navalny's death
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 11:04 AM
Israeli Arabs under 40 prohibited from Temple Mount during Ramadan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2024 10:48 AM
Red Sea disruptions to limit products to customers in long term
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 10:05 AM
Ireland hopes to get EU unanimity on sanctions against West Bank settler
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 09:55 AM
Yemen's Houthis say they have targeted Rubymar ship in the Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 09:09 AM
Navalny's mother not allowed into the morgue in Russia, spokeswoman says
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 09:04 AM
Russian forces in full control of Aavdiivka coke plant- report
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 06:08 AM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2024 06:07 AM
Yair Lapid to propose egalitarian IDF draft bill
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 11:24 PM
Suspicious envelope found in Prime Minister's Office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 10:29 PM
Residents of Gaza border communities to be allowed home starting March 1
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 08:19 PM
Health committee opens investigation into evacuation on October 7
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
02/18/2024 06:55 PM
Jordanian crown prince's father-in-law passes away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 06:35 PM