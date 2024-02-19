Toronto man arrested for antisemitic threats against students and families

A Canadian man was arrested for making antisemitic threats against students and families near a school, the Toronto Police announced on Friday.

Mark Encarnacion, 23, was arrested on Thursday and charged with uttering threats and causing a disturbance. The suspect is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 26.

The suspect is alleged to have walked in the area of a Bathurst Street and Wilson Area school on January 24 and “made several antisemitic threats towards students and families.”

There are several Jewish schools, kindergartens, and yeshivas in the area, which has many Jewish residents.

“This investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offense,” said the Toronto Police.