Iran and Sri Lanka commit to deepening bilateral relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Sri Lankan counterpart, Ali Sabry, met in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday to discuss bolstering bilateral ties across a broad spectrum of areas.

During a joint press briefing, Sabry highlighted the "extensive and comprehensive discussion" that took place, emphasizing the longstanding excellent relations between the two nations and the potential for further cooperation in politics, economics, trade, tourism, science, and technology. Sabry expressed gratitude for Iran's support during Sri Lanka's economic crisis, including a $50 million loan for the Uma Oya multipurpose development project, expected to significantly contribute to Sri Lanka's electricity needs.

Sabry highlighted the robust relationship between Iran and Sri Lanka, expressing optimism for future collaboration amid Sri Lanka's economic resurgence. He also acknowledged Iran's economic and industrial strengths, indicating Sri Lanka's eagerness to welcome Iranian economic projects.

Amir-Abdollahian mentioned plans for the next round of the joint economic commission meeting and an upcoming official visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Sri Lanka. The Iranian minister further commended Sri Lanka for its support of the Palestinian cause at international forums, including the United Nations.

The ministers also discussed the successful implementation of a memorandum of understanding regarding the settlement of outstanding payments, which has facilitated the export of Ceylon Tea to Iran.

This meeting was part of Amir-Abdollahian's official visit to the island country, which included talks with Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and President Ranil Wickremesinghe.