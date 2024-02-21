The State of Israel will be forced to draft ultra-Orthodox Jews into the IDF if a new bill is not brought into law by April 1, attorney-general Gali Baharav-Miara stated in a letter to the High Court of Justice on Wednesday.
IDF will have to draft ultra-Orthodox Jews without new law, A-G says
