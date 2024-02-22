Eight UNRWA employees arrested by Israel over Hamas ties

Eight UNRWA employees working in the Gaza Strip have been arrested by the IDF due to connections to Hamas, according to a Maariv report on Thursday.

The report, which cites a secret document that has been obtained by Maariv, claimed that the employees have circumstantial evidence linking them directly with Hamas, and they have been transferred to Israel for further investigation.

The report also highlighted that the UNRWA organization has reached out to Israel and has requested access to contact the arrested individuals.

The actual arrest of the employees was reported to have spanned over the past few months of fighting, from October until February. One of the detainees is even suspected of participating in the massacre that Hamas conducted on October 7, according to the report.

According to the secret document, UNRWA made an appeal a few days ago to relevant political parties in Israel, including a detailed list of the eight detainees, while the management of the UN requested information about the detained employees of the organization, where they are being detained, the status of the investigation against them, and whether Their affiliation to Hamas and terrorist activities has been proven. A view of the damaged exterior of a UNRWA health centre, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza, in this still image taken from video released February 15, 2024. (credit: Handout via Reuters)

Israeli officials have emphasized that the appeals by UNRWA and the UN are yet to be answered, and the investigation of the eight detainees is still ongoing.

UNRWA's appeal comes following Israel's campaign to remove the organization from Gaza. Last week, Foreign Minister Israel Katz revealed the "UNRWA Brochure" during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, which contained explicit evidence of the involvement of the organization's employees in terrorist activities. He also attacked the organization, saying, "The organization serves as an arm of the terrorist organization Hamas - its leaders should resign."

The security establishment reported on more indirect ties between UNRWA and Hamas

On Wednesday, the security establishment forwarded to the cabinet and other government officials an updated report indicating that out of approximately 12,000 UNRWA workers in Gaza, 440 are active in the military arm of Hamas, meaning terrorists currently fighting against the IDF.

According to that report, about 2,000 other employees are registered Hamas operatives, but not members of the military wing. An additional 7,000 UNWRA employees reportedly have a first-degree relative who is a Hamas terrorist. In total, out of 12,000 employees, close to 9,500 are connected to Hamas.