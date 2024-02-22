IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorists minutes after identifying them

IDF aircraft swiftly eliminated a group of Hezbollah terrorists, minutes after IDF observers witnessed them entering a compound in the Blida area in Lebanon, the IDF announced on Thursday.

The IDF also announced that over the past few hours, multiple launches were observed entering the regions of Zar'it and Metulla in northern Israel. In response, IDF soldiers have targeted the origins of these attacks.

Also, the IDF confirmed that throughout the day on Thursday, it engaged in artillery fire on multiple threats in Lebanon and eliminated them.