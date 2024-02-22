Jerusalem Post
IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorists minutes after identifying them

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF aircraft swiftly eliminated a group of Hezbollah terrorists, minutes after IDF observers witnessed them entering a compound in the Blida area in Lebanon, the IDF announced on Thursday.

The IDF also announced that over the past few hours, multiple launches were observed entering the regions of Zar'it and Metulla in northern Israel. In response, IDF soldiers have targeted the origins of these attacks.

Also, the IDF confirmed that throughout the day on Thursday, it engaged in artillery fire on multiple threats in Lebanon and eliminated them.

IDF aircraft strikes a compound sheltering Hezbollah terrorists in Blida, Lebanon on Thursday, February 22, 2024 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
White House says US yet to confirm Iran shipped missiles to Russia
By REUTERS
02/22/2024 09:02 PM
US cyber agency 'working closely' with AT&T to understand outage cause
By REUTERS
02/22/2024 08:27 PM
Yemen's Houthis target Islander ship in Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS
02/22/2024 08:12 PM
'Arrow' defense system downs Houthi ballistic missile aimed at Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2024 07:03 PM
High-ranking Hezbollah officer killed in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2024 05:48 PM
Russia's Lavrov calls West's reaction to Navalny death 'hysteria'
By REUTERS
02/22/2024 05:44 PM
IDF forms security plan allowing evacuees from South to return home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2024 05:29 PM
Houthis introduce 'submarine weapons' in attacks on vessels
By REUTERS
02/22/2024 04:20 PM
'There may be progress in prisoner deal negotiations soon'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2024 03:31 PM
Nuclear-capable bomber with Russia's Putin on board lands
By REUTERS
02/22/2024 03:15 PM
Israel Police arrest Jerusalem priest for serious sexual abuse of minors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2024 02:38 PM
Yemen's Houthis 'ban' Israeli, US and British ships from Red Sea
By REUTERS
02/22/2024 02:28 PM
Vladimir Putin to fly on modernized Russian supersonic strategic bomber
By REUTERS
02/22/2024 02:16 PM
Israeli forces operate in West Bank village, probe terrorists' relatives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2024 01:59 PM
Israel Police probe murder of Beersheba resident who disappeared
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2024 01:05 PM