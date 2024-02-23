Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran denies providing ballistic missiles to Russia

By REUTERS

Iran denied on Friday that it had provided ballistic missiles to Russia, after the United States said there would be a severe international response to any such move.

Earlier this week Reuters, citing six sources, reported that Iran had provided Russia with a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic weapons to Russia, deepening military cooperation between the two US-sanctioned nations.

The Biden administration warned Iran on Thursday of a "swift and severe" response from the international community if the Islamic Republic had provided ballistic missiles to Russia.

"Despite no legal restrictions on ballistic missile sales, Iran is morally obligated to refrain from weapon transactions during the Russia-Ukraine conflict to prevent fueling the war," Iran's mission to the United Nations said on the X platform.

"(That) is rooted in Iran's adherence to international law and the UN Charter," it added.

UKMTO gets report of vessel sighting four craft near Qalhat LNG terminal
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 06:43 PM
Navalny's spokeswoman says Russian authorities set ultimatum over burial
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 05:38 PM
US destroys Houthi drones, missiles in Yemen and Red Sea, military says
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 05:22 PM
UN rights chief deplores 'entrenched impunity' in Israel-Hamas war
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 04:47 PM
Five migrants die as boat capsizes during rescue off Malta
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 04:39 PM
Four charged with smuggling Iranian arms to Houthis, arrested by US Navy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2024 04:25 PM
Ukraine probing over 122,000 suspected war crimes, says prosecutor
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 04:08 PM
Russian forces push further west after taking control of Avdiivka
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 03:50 PM
Moscow bans EU politicians from Russia in response to sanctions
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 02:11 PM
Trump moves to dismiss charges accusing him of mishandling documents
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 01:04 PM
Pakistani Islamist parties rally against judge
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 12:50 PM
British woman joins Islamic State, loses appeal for citizenship removal
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 12:24 PM
Hezbollah says it launched two drones toward Kiryat Shmona
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2024 10:52 AM
Hungary will sign defense industry deal with Sweden, PM Orban says
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 09:18 AM
IDF working to arrest wanted persons in Tulkarm, reports of shooting
By AMIR BOHBOT
02/23/2024 05:44 AM