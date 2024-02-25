12 suspects arrested by Israeli security forces in Judea and Samaria

Twelve wanted persons were arrested by Israeli security forces overnight in Judea and Samaria, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. Soldiers from the IDF, Border Police, and the Israel Security Service (Shin Bet) took part in the operations throughout Judea and Samaria on Saturday night.

The Etzion Brigade of the IDF, and other troops arrested three wanted persons in Al Aroub. Another wanted person was arrested in the city of Nablus.

The suspects who were arrested were transferred to security forces for further investigation, and there were no casualties.

In recent days, a joint engineering operation was completed under the command of the Etzion Brigade of the IDF, Border Police, and the Shin Bet, allowing for the completion of engineering works that would improve the infrastructure of the security fence in the area of Abu Dis, and to enable more effective activity of security forces in countering terrorism in the area.

Since the beginning of the war on October 7, 3,200 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the Judea and Samaria Division, over 1,350 of whom are associated with Hamas.

This is a developing story.