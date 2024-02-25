Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

12 suspects arrested by Israeli security forces in Judea and Samaria

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Twelve wanted persons were arrested by Israeli security forces overnight in Judea and Samaria, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Soldiers from the IDF, Border Police, and the Israel Security Service (Shin Bet) took part in the operations throughout Judea and Samaria on Saturday night. 

The Etzion Brigade of the IDF, and other troops arrested three wanted persons in Al Aroub. Another wanted person was arrested in the city of Nablus.

The suspects who were arrested were transferred to security forces for further investigation, and there were no casualties. 

In recent days, a joint engineering operation was completed under the command of the Etzion Brigade of the IDF,  Border Police, and the Shin Bet, allowing for the completion of engineering works that would improve the infrastructure of the security fence in the area of Abu Dis, and to enable more effective activity of security forces in countering terrorism in the area.

Since the beginning of the war on October 7, 3,200 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the Judea and Samaria Division, over 1,350 of whom are associated with Hamas.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Crime Headline
Russian forces push on near Avdiivka, defense ministry says
By REUTERS
02/25/2024 12:39 PM
Labor leader Merav Michaeli announces date for leadership race
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/25/2024 12:34 PM
Ukraine's defense minister says 50% of Western arms deliveries delayed
By REUTERS
02/25/2024 12:21 PM
Israel airstrike kills two Hezbollah terrorists in Syria - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/25/2024 12:09 PM
Ukraine tripled weapons production last year, minister says
By REUTERS
02/25/2024 12:00 PM
Syria armed forces down seven drones around Hama, Idlib - state media
By REUTERS
02/25/2024 11:27 AM
Ukraine says it destroyed 16 of 18 Russian-launched drones
By REUTERS
02/25/2024 10:39 AM
China says it has conducted patrols in waters near Kinmen
By REUTERS
02/25/2024 10:35 AM
IDF announces name of soldier who fell in battle in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/25/2024 06:08 AM
One wounded in suspected shooting near southern IDF training base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2024 09:26 PM
US military shoot down missile launched into Gulf of Aden - US military
By REUTERS
02/24/2024 08:45 PM
Netanyahu: Cabinet will convene to finalize Rafah invasion plan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2024 08:36 PM
Military action 'most effective way to bring back hostages' - IDF chief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2024 08:01 PM
Overthrowing Israeli gov't 'a main goal,' says former IDF deputy chief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2024 07:39 PM
Israel Katz accuses UN of cooperating with Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2024 07:20 PM