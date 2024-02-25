Jerusalem Post
Bezalel Smotrich says he'll vote against new Gaza hostage deal outline

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 25, 2024 17:10

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich will oppose any hostage deal agreed upon under the new reported outline, he told a conference in Jerusalem on Sunday afternoon, as per Israeli media.

"The negotiations are being conducted in a ridiculous manner," he was quoted by N12 as saying. "I will vote against any deal with the current outline as it was reported."

War cabinet minister Benny Gantz, speaking during a visit to Israel's northern front, stressed that the government is pushing to advance the outline of a deal to bring hostages home as fighting in Gaza continues.

"The road is still long," Gantz said in a recorded address. "My message to the Israeli public is - we do not stop until they are brought home. We will not stop fighting until our hostages return. 

"And," the National Unity head added, "we do not end the battle until all residents are returned safely to their homes and the threat of Hamas on Israelis' security is removed.

