Israeli delegation heads to Qatar for Hamas hostage deal talks

By REUTERS, TOVAH LAZAROFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 26, 2024 14:30

Israeli officials headed on Monday to Qatar, where Hamas has its political office, to work on terms of a Gaza truce and hostage release deal, a source told Reuters, a step towards nailing down a ceasefire which Washington says is now close.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed to CBS on Sunday that a deal would delay any military operation in Rafah.
“If we have a deal, it’ll be delayed somewhat. But it’ll happen,” Netanyahu said. He stressed, however, that “If we don’t have a deal, we’ll do it anyway. It has to be done. Because total victory is our goal, and total victory is within reach. Not months away, weeks away once we begin the operation.”
Additionally, French President Emmanuel Macron will host Qatar's ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Paris later this week, where the two will discuss the ongoing crisis in Gaza, said Macron's office on Monday.

Al-Thani will arrive in Paris for the talks on Tuesday, which the French presidency said marked the first full state visit from Qatar in 15 years.

A statement from Macron's office said the two leaders would reaffirm their attempts to free the Israeli hostages being held by Hamas and to get a sustainable ceasefire deal for the war-torn Gaza Strip.



