Haniyeh meets with Qatari emir in Doha - Hamas statement

Ismail Haniyeh met with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha on Monday morning, according to a statement published on the Hamas Telegram Channel.

"The two sides reviewed developments related to the Palestinian issue, especially ways to stop the aggression against the Gaza Strip and put the Palestinian internal affairs in order," the statement read.

In addition, the terror group added, "Ismail Haniyeh stressed that the movement responded to the efforts of the mediator brothers, agreed to the course of negotiations on stopping the aggression, and showed great seriousness and flexibility, but it believes that the Zionist enemy is stalling, which the movement will not accept in any way, and the time will not be open for that."